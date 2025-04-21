CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Ubiquiti

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $296.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

