CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $248,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,617,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 32,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,011,000 after acquiring an additional 840,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

