CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $276,000 in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBBB. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.