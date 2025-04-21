CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $276,000 in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBBB. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
