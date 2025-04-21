CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $318,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $802,036,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after buying an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.99 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $645.94 and its 200 day moving average is $736.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.