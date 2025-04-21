CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $32.47 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

