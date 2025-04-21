CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 131,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

