CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 50,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.4 %

BJ opened at $118.57 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

