CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at $13,014,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at $5,056,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 0.4 %

ETHE opened at $13.15 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.