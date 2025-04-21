CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 2,786 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,112,000 after buying an additional 370,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,492,000 after acquiring an additional 304,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after acquiring an additional 666,432 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 803,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $31.68.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

