CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

