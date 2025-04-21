CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,102 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 5.3 %

ELF opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $219.77.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

View Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.