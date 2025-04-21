CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,432 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Mariner LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in NRG Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

