CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 143.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,112 shares of company stock worth $5,754,922. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JOBY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

JOBY opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

