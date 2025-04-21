CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.