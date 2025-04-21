CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

QJUN opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $462.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

