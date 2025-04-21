CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after buying an additional 348,296 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CCI opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -69.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

