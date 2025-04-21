CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $37.37 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

