CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,083 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,634 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01.
About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
