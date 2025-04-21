CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $110.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

