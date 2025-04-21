CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $329.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.56.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

