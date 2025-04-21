CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

