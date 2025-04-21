CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $176.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $235.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TM shares. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

