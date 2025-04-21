CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 199,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $993,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,937,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,669,447.35. This represents a 11.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,076 shares of company stock worth $823,804. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Ardelyx

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.