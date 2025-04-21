CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.0 %

CVS stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

