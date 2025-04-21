CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC opened at $5.79 on Monday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

