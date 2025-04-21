Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 18th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the crypto industry, such as cryptocurrency mining, trading platforms, blockchain technology, or related financial services. These stocks give investors exposure to the digital currency market without having to purchase cryptocurrencies directly, though they can be subject to both market volatility and regulatory fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.18. 23,885,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,183,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,836. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $853.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,205. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 3.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,591,091. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $452.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Featured Stories