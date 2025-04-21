CVR Energy (CVI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 305.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,067.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,195,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,630,508.39. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 1,463,876 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,929 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVI

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.