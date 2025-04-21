CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,379,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 1,772,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,799.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CyberAgent to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.67%.
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
