DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.6 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.