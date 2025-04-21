Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – April 19th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders through cash or additional shares. They are often attractive to investors seeking both potential capital appreciation and a consistent income stream. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,004,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,988,172. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,972,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,112. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03.

