Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Docebo were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

