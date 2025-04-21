Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Duolingo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Duolingo stock opened at $326.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,054.96. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,868 shares of company stock worth $32,093,700 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

