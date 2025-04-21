Energy Stocks To Research – April 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, refine, or distribute energy, including oil, natural gas, and renewable sources. They offer investors exposure to the energy sector, where company performance can be heavily influenced by commodity prices, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,997,907. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.33. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,452,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,367,663. The company has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,830,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

