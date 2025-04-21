Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

EGHSF opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

