Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $162.83 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of EFSC opened at $48.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.
Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Financial Services
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.