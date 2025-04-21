Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,982 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,697 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

EPRT opened at $32.18 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

