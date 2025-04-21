Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $122,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 146,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,857,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 63,792 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $128.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

