Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Celanese by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 6.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.