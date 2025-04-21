Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,899,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $970.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.50.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

EQIX stock opened at $790.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $897.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.34, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,754.68. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total value of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,513.85. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

