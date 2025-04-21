Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 144.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.6 %

EXC stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

