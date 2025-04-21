Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $439.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.32.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferrari by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,719,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 60.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

