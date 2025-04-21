Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

