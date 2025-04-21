First Bancshares (FBMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Bancshares to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
FBMS opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $39.21.
First Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBMS
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancshares
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.