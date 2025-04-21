First Bancshares (FBMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Bancshares to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

FBMS opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBMS

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.