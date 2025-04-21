First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $210.24 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.64 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

