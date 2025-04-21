First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 147,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,455,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Get Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.