First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 371,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,474,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,765,000 after acquiring an additional 145,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

