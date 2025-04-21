FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of FMC worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,338,000 after acquiring an additional 180,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,008,000 after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,452,000 after buying an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after buying an additional 685,995 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 241,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.