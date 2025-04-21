Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 616.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $2,227,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 618,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

