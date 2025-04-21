FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

FSK stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.