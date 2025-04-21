Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $121.09 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.84.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

